Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Death investigation in Hayti, Mo.

By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A man’s death in Hayti, after an altercation with police, sparked a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.

Family and friends identified the man who died as 35-year-old DeMarcus Williams.

While Hayti’s police chief did not name the man involved, he did describe the encounter with his officers that afternoon.

The incident happened at the Cleveland Apartments on Oates Street in Hayti.

Hayti Police Chief, Shane Wiseman, said they responded to assist an ambulance crew with a man he described as being in an altered mental state.

Wiseman said the subject became combative and one of the officers tased him.

According to Chief Wiseman, during the altercation the subject was armed with a piece of broken glass and was attempting to use it to cut one of the officers.

The chief said once police had the man in wrist restraints, they saw he was having trouble breathing.

The man was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family and friends say they are shocked about what happened.

”It’s hard. Cause he was a best friend. He was somebody like. I’ve never had a best friend like that. I wouldn’t call him my best friend, I’d call him my brother. He was more like a brother. Because when I had a problem, I would go to him. He would help me through it,” said Hannah Roberts, Williams’ best friend.

Chief Wiseman said at this time he believes his officers acted within the department’s policy on use of force.

According to Chief Wiseman, one of the officers was treated for minor lacerations and was released.

The Pemiscot County Coroner said he’s waiting on toxicology and pathology reports to determine how Williams died.

Hayti police asked for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Clark Parrott said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating .

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Minor killed, four injured in crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jeff Taylor donned Camdon Osborn's name and football number at the request of Camdon's father.
Two old friends reunite, honor lost son at dirt track race

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to test hundreds of deer for the coronavirus this...
Missouri plans to test deer for COVID-19 this hunting season
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail
A Mississippi County manufacturer needs to hire 50 new employees.
Auto parts maker looking to hire 50 people
Secretary of State Jay
Missouri State Supreme Court to rule on abortion initiative maneuver
The ventriloquist and standup comedian will perform Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Simmons...
Seriously? Jeff Dunham coming to Arkansas