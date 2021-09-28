Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dr. John Norwood: Avoid the ICU, get vaccinated

Medical Minute Videos
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center doctors continue to encourage residents to get their Covid-19 vaccination to prevent severe cases.

“If people are admitted to the COVID ICU, there’s a substantial chance they may not make it,” said Dr. John Norwood, an infectious disease specialist. “The best way to be treated is to not have an infection that would get you into the ICU and the way that you do that is to get immunized, to get vaccinated.”

Medical Minute is sponsored by St. Bernards Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

At St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, a few friendly faces are helping nurses and...
Therapy animals ease pain of pandemic for nurses, patients
Dr. Julie Dow - St. Bernards Medical Group
Dr. Julie Dow: Importance of preventive care
Dr. John Norwood, St. Bernards Medical Group
Dr. John Norwood - St. Bernards Medical Group: Avoid the ICU, get vaccinated
Dr. Julie Dow of St. Bernards Regional Medical Group
Dr. Julie Dow - St. Bernards Medical Group on the importance of preventive care