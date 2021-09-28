Dr. John Norwood: Avoid the ICU, get vaccinated

(KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center doctors continue to encourage residents to get their Covid-19 vaccination to prevent severe cases.

“If people are admitted to the COVID ICU, there’s a substantial chance they may not make it,” said Dr. John Norwood, an infectious disease specialist. “The best way to be treated is to not have an infection that would get you into the ICU and the way that you do that is to get immunized, to get vaccinated.”

