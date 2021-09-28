Dr. Julie Dow: Importance of preventive care

(KAIT) - Scheduling time to see a doctor even when you are healthy might actually prevent illnesses later on.

That’s the point that Dr. Julie Dow with St. Bernards Medical Center stresses in this Medical Minute. “Work on things like diet and exercise and not smoking so you can not develop problems later,” Dr. Dow said.

