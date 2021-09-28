Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Family files lawsuit over deadly balloon crash in New Mexico

FILE - In this June 26, 2021 file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the...
FILE - In this June 26, 2021 file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the basket of a hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque, N.M.(AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a passenger on a hot air balloon that crashed and killed five people in Albuquerque in June is suing the estate of the deceased pilot and the companies that operated the commercial balloon.

Martin Martinez’s family filed the lawsuit last week in state district court.

It names Hot Air Balloonatics LLC, Sventato LLC, and the estate of the pilot, Nicholas Meleski.

The suit accuses Meleski of piloting the balloon in a reckless manner.

A Federal Aviation Administration report shows the pilot had marijuana and cocaine in his blood and urine.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn’t ruled on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Minor killed, four injured in crash
The ventriloquist and standup comedian will perform Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Simmons...
Seriously? Jeff Dunham coming to Arkansas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

An ice-skating center made snow to grant dog's dying wish.
Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
A man accused of killing a Fayetteville man last year is now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas...
Fayetteville homicide suspect arrested in NE Arkansas
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
3 of 5 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant have been released from hospital