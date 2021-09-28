Fayetteville homicide suspect arrested in NE Arkansas

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of killing a Fayetteville man last year is now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas jail.

Tequan Smith, 25, of Hughes is being held in the St. Francis County Detention Center on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and capital murder.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Smith is suspected in the June 24, 2020, death of Federico McDaniel.

Following a 15-month investigation, Fayetteville police obtained an arrest warrant for Smith.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Francis County sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith.

He is currently being held without bond awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.