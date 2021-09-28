Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fayetteville homicide suspect arrested in NE Arkansas

A man accused of killing a Fayetteville man last year is now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas...
A man accused of killing a Fayetteville man last year is now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas jail.(St. Francis Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of killing a Fayetteville man last year is now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas jail.

Tequan Smith, 25, of Hughes is being held in the St. Francis County Detention Center on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and capital murder.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Smith is suspected in the June 24, 2020, death of Federico McDaniel.

Following a 15-month investigation, Fayetteville police obtained an arrest warrant for Smith.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Francis County sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith.

He is currently being held without bond awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Minor killed, four injured in crash
The ventriloquist and standup comedian will perform Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Simmons...
Seriously? Jeff Dunham coming to Arkansas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died...
Police: Baby died following exposure to meth
WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough breaks down Georgia Southern ahead of matchup with Arkansas...
Howl & Holler: WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough breaks down GA Southern ahead of A-State matchup
Students (right to left) Tiffany Womack and Kennedy Robertson help load up a laundry basket...
Poplar Bluff students help address food insecurity through Bread Shed program