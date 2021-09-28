Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Justice Complex upgrades security measures

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Justice Complex in downtown Jonesboro implemented new security measures on Monday.

A metal detector has been placed at the entrance of the district courtroom.

Along with the metal detector, no bags, purses, or backpacks will be allowed.

Last week, the Jonesboro City Council approved a consent agenda that would allow two police officers to be placed at district court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

A Trumann sophomore is happy to be back on the gridiron
Sophomore back in helmet, pads after ATV accident
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
UACCB recipient of workforce opportunity grant
Mailbox
Quorum court to consider requiring residents to display address numbers
A Jonesboro man faces an aggravated assault charge, among others, after assaulting someone...
Man faces aggravated assault charge after chasing victim
And in just a matter of days, they tripled their goal of raising $500.
Little girls raise over $1,700 for foster families