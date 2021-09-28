Justice Complex upgrades security measures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Justice Complex in downtown Jonesboro implemented new security measures on Monday.

A metal detector has been placed at the entrance of the district courtroom.

Along with the metal detector, no bags, purses, or backpacks will be allowed.

Last week, the Jonesboro City Council approved a consent agenda that would allow two police officers to be placed at district court.

