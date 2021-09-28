Little girls raise over $1,700 for foster families

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of six-year-old girls raised over $1,700 to help foster families across Cross County.

McKinley Wallis and Maggie McKnight got the idea from Vacation Bible School.

Together they asked for donations to buy food and other necessities for 18 families across the region.

And in just a matter of days, they tripled their goal of raising $500.

“These girls, they not only raised the money, they went shopping and bought snacks and toiletry items and plates for the foster families and they helped deliver to them,” said Sunne Moore, a case manager at Connected Foster Care. “So they made a whole Saturday out of it.”

The parents of the two girls said they want to raise $100,000 by Christmas, and donations are still being accepted via CashApp donations to $jenwallis84 and via mail at the following address: P.O. Box 1204, Wynne, AR 72396.

