Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Little girls raise over $1,700 for foster families

The two girls raised over $1700 for local foster families.
The two girls raised over $1700 for local foster families.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of six-year-old girls raised over $1,700 to help foster families across Cross County.

McKinley Wallis and Maggie McKnight got the idea from Vacation Bible School.

Together they asked for donations to buy food and other necessities for 18 families across the region.

And in just a matter of days, they tripled their goal of raising $500.

“These girls, they not only raised the money, they went shopping and bought snacks and toiletry items and plates for the foster families and they helped deliver to them,” said Sunne Moore, a case manager at Connected Foster Care. “So they made a whole Saturday out of it.”

The parents of the two girls said they want to raise $100,000 by Christmas, and donations are still being accepted via CashApp donations to $jenwallis84 and via mail at the following address: P.O. Box 1204, Wynne, AR 72396.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Football player back on the gridiron
Football player back on the gridiron
Therapy dog helps staff and patients alike
Therapy dog helps staff and patients alike
Car puts hole in apartment building
Car puts hole in apartment building
Car puts hole in apartment building