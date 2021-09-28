Energy Alert
Man faces aggravated assault charge after chasing victim

A Jonesboro man faces an aggravated assault charge, among others, after assaulting someone...
A Jonesboro man faces an aggravated assault charge, among others, after assaulting someone unloading a truck outside a business, court documents say.(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces an aggravated assault charge, among others, after assaulting someone unloading a truck outside a business, court documents say.

In a probable cause affidavit, Khiry Morris, 32, on Sept. 24, rode a bicycle past the victim before stepping off the bike, producing a knife, and chasing the victim into a business at 1715 E. Johnson Avenue. Before leaving, he is accused of spitting on the victim.

According to an officer who identified Morris, the incident was captured on a security camera along with the phrase, “You’re dead,” to the victim.

Police later found Morris and detained him after he “refused to place his hand behind his back,” police say he had two knives.

A judge found probable cause to charge Morris with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening - 1st degree and resisting arrest.

A judge issued a $7,500 cash-surety bond and ordered a Mid-South Evaluation.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

