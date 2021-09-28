Man sentenced in child sexual assault case

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in a sexual assault case involving a child.

Online court records say that Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 22, of Bradford pled guilty Monday to sexual assault - 1st degree and sexual assault - 2nd degree.

Judge Rob Ratton sentenced Gilmore in Jackson County Circuit Court to 360 months for sexual assault - 1st degree and 120 months for sexual assault - 2nd degree in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

A no-contact order was also issued for Gilmore following his release from ADC.

