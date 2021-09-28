Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man sentenced in child sexual assault case

Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 21, Bradford
Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 21, Bradford(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in a sexual assault case involving a child.

Online court records say that Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 22, of Bradford pled guilty Monday to sexual assault - 1st degree and sexual assault - 2nd degree.

Judge Rob Ratton sentenced Gilmore in Jackson County Circuit Court to 360 months for sexual assault - 1st degree and 120 months for sexual assault - 2nd degree in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

A no-contact order was also issued for Gilmore following his release from ADC.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Minor killed, four injured in crash
Jeff Taylor donned Camdon Osborn's name and football number at the request of Camdon's father.
Two old friends reunite, honor lost son at dirt track race
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Long-term facility has concerns about low staff vaccination rates
A Trumann sophomore is happy to be back on the gridiron
Sophomore back in helmet, pads after ATV accident
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
UACCB recipient of workforce opportunity grant
Mailbox
Quorum court to consider requiring residents to display address numbers