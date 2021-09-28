Marion wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/24/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 24th, 2021.

5,761 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Marion dominates, the Patriots win by 2,403 votes. Rivercrest was 2nd, McCrory 3rd, Valley View 4th. Ben Gerrard finds Donnie Cheers wide open for the touchdown. The Patriots beat West Memphis for the first time in program history, 33-3 the final in the 6A East opener.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Marion booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

