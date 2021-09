DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe.

According to police, the 20-year-old woman was last seen in the Dexter, Mo. area around August 12, 2021.

On Tuesday, September 28 they said she had been found safe.

UPDATE: Angelina Cook has been found safe! Thanks to everyone who shared this information and assisted in locating... Posted by Dexter Police Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021

