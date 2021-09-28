Mount Pleasant (TX) wide receiver Miller McCrumby commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added to their 2022 recruiting class. Mount Pleasant, Texas wide receiver Miller McCrumby verballed with the Red Wolves Tuesday morning. He visited Jonesboro on September 26th. The 6 foot 4, 215 pounder had offers from Louisiana, Kansas, Colorado State, & New Mexico to name a few.

McCrumby is the 12th A-State commit for 2022.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

OT Trevion Florence (Campbell - Georgia)

WR Miller McCrumby (Mount Pleasant - Texas)

