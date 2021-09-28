Multiple crews responding to large brush fire

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire departments from both sides of the state line responded to a large brush fire.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said the fire is located in a field on U.S. Highway 67 near the Arkansas-Missouri border.

Butler County firefighters and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers are assisting area firefighters.

As of 4 p.m., the fire had not spread to any nearby homes or businesses; however, there are concerns it might.

One person who works in the area and asked that they not be identified said the trees looked like “pillars of fire” when they passed the scene.

“It’s not good,” they said.

Region 8 News has a reporter en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

