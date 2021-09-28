Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced on Monday, September 27, that the state standing order for Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for a booster shot.

Missourians who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on CDC guidance:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster.

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster.

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

According to DHSS, federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot.

Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended.

To receive a booster or schedule an appointment visit the website.

