Police: Baby died following exposure to meth

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died after being exposed to meth.

Police arrested 30-year-old Haley Sarrels on Monday, Sept. 27, on suspicion of manslaughter and the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on April 6, the infant was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock with a fractured skull, a fractured right femur, and meth in his system.

The infant was later transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

A month later, the baby died.

Sarrels reportedly told investigators she smoked methamphetamine in “close proximity to the infant on the night prior to the incident.”

“She stated that she had placed the infant down for a nap approximately 1 and ½ hours prior to finding the child unresponsive,” the affidavit said. “There were 12 blankets, a towel, two pillows, and some toys in the crib with the infant.”

The court documents stated that it was determined the baby’s death was “due to methamphetamine exposure complicated by an unsafe sleeping environment.”

Sarrels is being held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center awaiting her first appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.