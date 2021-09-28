Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Baby died following exposure to meth

A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died...
A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died after being exposed to meth.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died after being exposed to meth.

Police arrested 30-year-old Haley Sarrels on Monday, Sept. 27, on suspicion of manslaughter and the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on April 6, the infant was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock with a fractured skull, a fractured right femur, and meth in his system.

The infant was later transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

A month later, the baby died.

Sarrels reportedly told investigators she smoked methamphetamine in “close proximity to the infant on the night prior to the incident.”

“She stated that she had placed the infant down for a nap approximately 1 and ½ hours prior to finding the child unresponsive,” the affidavit said. “There were 12 blankets, a towel, two pillows, and some toys in the crib with the infant.”

The court documents stated that it was determined the baby’s death was “due to methamphetamine exposure complicated by an unsafe sleeping environment.”

Sarrels is being held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center awaiting her first appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Minor killed, four injured in crash
The ventriloquist and standup comedian will perform Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Simmons...
Seriously? Jeff Dunham coming to Arkansas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough breaks down Georgia Southern ahead of matchup with Arkansas...
Howl & Holler: WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough breaks down GA Southern ahead of A-State matchup
Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.
Police investigating fatal shooting at Sonic
Arkansas lawmakers are returning this week to redraw the boundaries of the state’s four...
Arkansas lawmakers set to return this week for redistricting