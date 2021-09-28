Police investigating fatal shooting at Sonic

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.

The shooting happened at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Sonic located at 139 Block St. in Marion.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Kyjuan Hardaway suffering from a gunshot wound and provided medical assistance until an ambulance crew arrived.

Hardaway was taken to a hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead.

A spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said Tuesday that investigators have identified a suspect and are in the process of obtaining arrest warrants.

