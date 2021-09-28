Police investigating fatal shooting at Sonic
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.
The shooting happened at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Sonic located at 139 Block St. in Marion.
When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Kyjuan Hardaway suffering from a gunshot wound and provided medical assistance until an ambulance crew arrived.
Hardaway was taken to a hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead.
A spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said Tuesday that investigators have identified a suspect and are in the process of obtaining arrest warrants.
