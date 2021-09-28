Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Proposed bill would require Wisconsin schools to teach cursive

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (Gray News) – A bill up for approval Tuesday in the state assembly would require schools in Wisconsin to teach cursive to students in elementary grades.

The legislation introduced in July would require the state superintendent to incorporate cursive writing into the academic standards for English language arts.

The requirement would extend across all school districts, including public, charter and private schools.

The goal is for students to be able to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

The Associated Press is reporting sponsors for the bill believe cursive will improve the education of students by stimulating different parts of the brain.

Cursive writing is currently included in the Wisconsin Standards for English Language Arts as a method for writing, but is listed as an option alongside printing or typing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Minor killed, four injured in crash
The ventriloquist and standup comedian will perform Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Simmons...
Seriously? Jeff Dunham coming to Arkansas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15,...
Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
LIVE: Gabby Petito’s family speaks; FBI leads search for Laundrie
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID vaccine
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
No injuries have been reported after a SUV driver was saved by a nearby university rowing team...
Rowing team helps save driver from submerged car