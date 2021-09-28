Energy Alert
A Few More Showers Today

September 29th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We’re humid again, but won’t be as warm as rain chances and clouds increase. Mid-80s today with a few showers throughout the day. Rain chances really increase overnight into Thursday morning. Every day between now and Sunday carries a decent chance at scattered showers and storms. Some may still stay dry on some days. Rain chances look to be at their highest later this weekend. Highs could stay in the 70s some days depending on storm coverage and cloud cover. Rainfall amounts will vary between 1-2″ and below an inch. By early next week, rain chances look to drop as cooler and drier air moves in.

