Security changes make appearance at Justice Complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Area judges are taking it up a notch in their courtrooms.

Security measures increased at the district court this week in Jonesboro.

So, paying a ticket or even seeing a judge could take a few extra steps like going through a metal detector.

After the Jonesboro City Council approved bailiffs for the District Court and Justice Complex other security measures took a boost.

You can see some of the changes as soon as you walk through the door.

“They’ll now be subject to search. Which means everyone will go through the metal detectors. There is a stationary metal detector out there. The bailiff will also have a hand-held wand,” said Tommy Fowler, District Court judge.

There is also a change to what can come with you in the building.

“No bags, no backpacks, no purses in the building itself,” said Fowler.

He said they purchased the metal detector about two years ago with grant funds.

Now they have someone to operate it during business hours.

“Now that we have people who are specifically set up to run the metal detector, we’re now able to use it,” said Fowler.

Fowler said this will cut down on incidents similar to what they saw previously.

“We had three different incidences in less than a year and a half and one person even brought a sword into the courtroom,” he said. “So, those types of things will be eliminated by everyone having to go through metal detectors now.”

Fowler said they will continue to their security measures and processes to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.