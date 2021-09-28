Energy Alert
Sept. 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warm and a little more humid today as moisture continues to increase. A series of disturbances will tap into some of that moisture over the next few days giving us daily scattered shower and storm chances.

We may start to see a few showers overnight into Wednesday morning. The air may not clear out until later this weekend. There’s a catch, though. Showers and storms will be scattered, so we can’t guarantee everyone sees rain this week.

Some see rain one day while others see rain another day. No severe weather is expected, just your typical downpours and lightning.

Rainfall amounts will differ from location to location. Highs stay mostly in the 80s over the next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Hot Springs Police Department has a new tool in the toolbox to help officers train for active threats.

Businesses in Arkansas are feeling the positive effects of Razorback success.

The Drug Enforcement Administration warns the American public of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A man’s death in Hayti, after an altercation with police, sparked a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.

The Ford Motor Company is bringing thousands of jobs to the Mid-South.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have details on all these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

