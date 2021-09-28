Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sophomore back in helmet, pads after ATV accident

By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann High School sophomore was eager to be back on the gridiron after a year of watching his team from the sidelines.

Campbell McClung lost his leg to an ATV accident in July 2020. He spent three weeks in Arkansas Children’s Hospital and had multiple operations soon after.

Just a few days before Trumann competed against Westside; he received a prosthetic leg.

McClung says the feeling of running across the field again is indescribable.

“It’s a different feeling that you don’t think of when you’re out here sitting on the sidelines,” he said, “Not many guys think, ‘what if I don’t get to play next game?’ they’re worried about the game right then.”

James McClung, Campbell’s father, was nearby when the accident happened.

McClung was emotional, knowing he could see his son’s progression from his first surgery and now being able to run again.

“It’s about time,” he said, “He deserves it. I’m just so happy and proud.”

Cheryl Roberts, Campbell’s grandmother, says she was blessed to know the accident did not end up taking his life.

“Nothing is holding him back,” Roberts said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Mailbox
Quorum court to consider requiring residents to display address numbers
Car puts hole in apartment building
Tillman works on editing a new TikTok.
Wynne firefighter heats up TikTok
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19