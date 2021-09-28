Sophomore back in helmet, pads after ATV accident

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann High School sophomore was eager to be back on the gridiron after a year of watching his team from the sidelines.

Campbell McClung lost his leg to an ATV accident in July 2020. He spent three weeks in Arkansas Children’s Hospital and had multiple operations soon after.

Just a few days before Trumann competed against Westside; he received a prosthetic leg.

McClung says the feeling of running across the field again is indescribable.

“It’s a different feeling that you don’t think of when you’re out here sitting on the sidelines,” he said, “Not many guys think, ‘what if I don’t get to play next game?’ they’re worried about the game right then.”

James McClung, Campbell’s father, was nearby when the accident happened.

McClung was emotional, knowing he could see his son’s progression from his first surgery and now being able to run again.

“It’s about time,” he said, “He deserves it. I’m just so happy and proud.”

Cheryl Roberts, Campbell’s grandmother, says she was blessed to know the accident did not end up taking his life.

“Nothing is holding him back,” Roberts said.

