Therapy animals ease pain of pandemic for nurses, patients

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Burnout from COVID-19 is as prevalent as ever in hospitals across the country. One Northeast Arkansas hospital is turning to mans’ best friend for relief.

At St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, a few friendly faces are helping nurses and patients alike. Originally designed for patients, the therapy animal program has bled over into the world of nursing as well.

“It’s cheering them up and keeping their mind off their problems. It’s releasing some stress,” Mark Holden, Stroke Coordinator at St. Bernards said. “It really helps them a lot.”

The hospital began the program just prior to the start of the pandemic with the intention of helping ease the stress and worries of patients. When the pandemic started, the program was put on hold.

Now, the program is back and it’s become just as much for nurses and staff as well as those admitted for care.

“The biggest complaint I have about pet therapy is that it doesn’t come enough. If I don’t bring them by, I get in trouble. That’s big time,” Holden said with a laugh.

Holden is in charge of taking the therapy animals from room to room. He makes sure to stop at the nurse stations as well so everyone can get in on the puppy love.

It’s not all slobbery kisses and tail wags, though, as the program has one unforeseen downside.

“The worst part is when we have to go to another patient. They don’t want to let go, they want to hold on forever. It makes you tearful,” Holden said.

Still, the pros outweigh the cons as the joy distracts from the heartache, even if just for a moment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.