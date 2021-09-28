UACCB recipient of workforce opportunity grant

CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority to help with employment and training services for workers and job seekers.

The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville is a recipient of $1,075,943 through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative.

“These Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative grants demonstrate the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting the long-term economic stability and opportunities for workers in rural communities, especially those connected to the energy industry, across the Appalachian and Lower Mississippi Delta regions,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of the Employment and Training Administration Angela Hanks.

A total of $14.5 million in grant funding was awarded to 12 programs in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

