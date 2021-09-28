Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

UACCB recipient of workforce opportunity grant

University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority to help with employment and training services for workers and job seekers.

The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville is a recipient of $1,075,943 through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative.

“These Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative grants demonstrate the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting the long-term economic stability and opportunities for workers in rural communities, especially those connected to the energy industry, across the Appalachian and Lower Mississippi Delta regions,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of the Employment and Training Administration Angela Hanks.

A total of $14.5 million in grant funding was awarded to 12 programs in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Long-term facility has concerns about low staff vaccination rates
A Trumann sophomore is happy to be back on the gridiron
Sophomore back in helmet, pads after ATV accident
Mailbox
Quorum court to consider requiring residents to display address numbers
A Jonesboro man faces an aggravated assault charge, among others, after assaulting someone...
Man faces aggravated assault charge after chasing victim