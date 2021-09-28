Energy Alert
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 35-year-old Heather Brannon on Tuesday, Sept. 28, for permitting the abuse of a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The case began in July 2020 when police arrested her husband, Thomas Brannon, on suspicion of rape and child pornography.

According to prosecutors, Heather Brannon was complicit in her husband’s crimes.

Thomas Brannon faces four counts each of rape; sexual indecency with a child; producing or directing a sexual performance of a child; and first-degree child endangerment. He is also charged with two counts of transferring or distributing matter depicting child sexual abuse. His trial is set to begin Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

