2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Greene County Tech

Wynne Yellowjackets (3-1, 1-0 5A East)

Wynne lost to Marion on a game-winning field goal in their season-opener, but the Yellowjackets have strung 3 straight wins together, and they’re looking to make it four in a row Friday against Greene County Tech.

Head Coach Van Paschal says the team has put their week one loss behind them as they get better every day.

“We got to establish the ground game, we’re not going to throw it a lot but when we do we want to make sure it is deadly and defensively being in the right place and win the kicking game,” Paschal said. “[Greene County Tech Coach Nate Morgan] has done a great job since coming in there, they’re sound, they’re in the right place, I thought their defense did as good of a job as anybody last year on us and so they take away big plays, they manage to grind it out so I’d say just overall, they’re in the right place at the right time.”

A big key behind the winning streak has been the flexbone offense.

“We’re taking it very serious, we’re trying to win conference this year so the intensity has been amped up a whole lot, we’re implementing new plays to get ready for them,” senior quarterback Garrett Lee said. “We hit the field running every day, we turn that dial every day, I feel like that’s just the main key component to us being ready for Friday nights and especially this one coming up.”

“[We’re] mainly focusing on dart and they like pull and stuff like that so we’ve been working on reading our keys and coming prepared for them,” senior linebacker Tre Holmes said. “Our defensive coach, they preach being fast, physical and always flying to the ball and tackling. If you do those three things, you get on the field.”

The Yellowjackets have put up over 30 points in the three-game winning streak, including a season-high 38 in the win over Brookland.

Greene County Tech Golden Eagles (3-1, 1-0 5A East)

Greene County Tech enters Friday’s game clicking on all cylinders, outscoring their opponents 89-14 over their past two games, but their opponent Friday night in Wynne has one of the better offenses in the conference.

“We know that when we go out there and we get a big stop, force them three-and-out, that’s a big momentum set for our offense,” senior wide receiver and outside linebacker Devon Hensley said. “If we can get our offense hyped up and we can get them rolling then it’s just a whole thing of we just all start clicking, kind of like we did Friday night.”

GCT came off their bye week and beat Forrest City 42-8 last week. The Eagles have put up over 40 points in back-to-back weeks.

“Our run game has really been key,” senior center J.B. Hoyer said. “Our O-Line is really good this year. We’re trying to get bigger and stronger every day. We’re really good at pass protection too so just trying to combine the two.”

Head coach Nate Morgan hopes to have the same success against Wynne.

“We were hitting real early, we executed really early, guys were doing everything that they’re supposed to do, they were geared up because it was our first conference game and the excitement showed so we were extremely pleased with how it turned out and hopefully we can build on it again versus Wynne,” Morgan said. “They’re always a top one or two defense in our conference, much less the entire 5A. We got our work cut out for us, we just got to show up and pin our ears back and go.”

