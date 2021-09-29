8 Arkansas faces #2 Georgia Saturday between the hedges

After snapping a nearly decade-long losing streak in the Southwest Classic, Arkansas gears up for a top-10 showdown with Georgia on the road in Athens. Kickoff inside Sanford Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 2, on ESPN.

Arkansas’ rapid ascension in college football’s national polls continued after taking down Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium. The Razorbacks, unranked a mere three weeks ago, moved up to No. 8 and No. 11 in The Associated Press poll and USA Today Coaches poll, respectively. The No. 8 ranking is the Hogs’ highest since September 2012, when Arkansas peaked at No. 8 in the polls two games into the year. The Razorbacks have appeared in the AP poll 420 times in history — the 21st-most appearances all time.

Arkansas, 4-0 for the first time since 2003 and 1-0 in the SEC for the first time since 2010, is one of only two teams in the country — along with top-ranked Alabama — to claim multiple wins against top-15 ranked opponents this year.

QB KJ Jefferson, praised for his big arm, has proven he can also do serious damage with his legs. The Razorback signal-caller is second on the team in rushing this season, totalling 230 yards on the ground (7.2 avg.) with two touchdowns. Jefferson is the only quarterback in the SEC with 800 passing yards and 200 rushing yards on the year. RB Trelon Smith, Arkansas’ leading rusher a year ago, has run for 298 yards and three scores through four games in 2021, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the third time in his career against Rice. Dating back to 2020, Smith has scored eight rushing touchdowns in his last eight games while averaging 85.6 rushing yards per game over that span.

WR Treylon Burks, who extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 24 against Texas A&M, leads Arkansas with 19 catches for 373 yards and two touchdowns through four games this season. The wideout is one catch short of 100 career receptions and 186 yards away from entering the school’s top 10 for career receiving yards.

DE Tre Williams has wasted no time making his presence felt. The impact transfer from Missouri leads Arkansas in sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss (4.5) this season, wreaking havoc with two sacks and three quarterback hurries in the win against Texas A&M. Williams’ 12.5 career sacks are the most among all active Razorbacks defenders.

