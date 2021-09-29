Arkansas State football travels to Georgia Southern for Sun Belt opener

GAME 5: Arkansas State (1-3, 0-0) at Georgia Southern (1-3, 0-1)

Oct. 2, 2021 | Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, Ga. | 3:00 p.m. (CT)

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)

Matt Stolz (pxp), Phillip Butterfield (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)

Television: ESPN+

Danny Waugh (pxp), Amy Zimmer (analyst)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay

ON TAP: Arkansas State remains on the road for the third consecutive week with a 3:00 p.m. CT game Saturday at Georgia Southern, opening Sun Belt Conference play against the Eagles for the fourth time over the last six seasons. The contest will be appear on ESPN+, and every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).

THE PRINCIPALS: Arkansas State is in the midst of its first three-game road swing where each contest is being played on consecutive Saturdays for the first time since 2004. The Red Wolves concluded the non-conference portion of their regular-season schedule with a 1-3 record, most recently dropping a 41-34 decision at Tulsa. Georgia Southern enters the game with an identical 1-3 record, although they began league play last week with a 28-20 home setback against Louisiana.

THE ARKANSAS STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN SERIES: Arkansas State and Georgia Southern will meet for the fifth time as Sun Belt Conference opponents and the sixth time ever. The Red Wolves lead the all-time series 3-2, while also holding a 3-1 lead in the series as Sun Belt opponents. A-State won the last meeting 38-33 in Jonesboro in 2019 as the two teams didn’t play each other during the 2020 season. The only non-conference game between the two programs came in the 1986 I-AA national championship game in Tacoma, Wash., where the Eagles claimed a 26-7 victory.

A-STATE/GEORGIA SOUTHERN SERIES

2019, Georgia Southern @ A-State (W, 38-33)

2018, A-State @ Georgia Southern (L, 21-28)

2017, A-State @ Georgia Southern (W, 43-25)

2016, Georgia Southern @ A-State (W, 27-26)

1986, A-State vs Georgia Southern (L, 7-26)

A-STATE vs THE SUN BELT: Arkansas State has won 58 of its last 79 Sun Belt Conference games (.734 winning percentage) to run its all-time record in the league to 90-57. The Red Wolves hold their most all-time victories against ULM with 27. A-State has defeated every team in the conference since the football league was formed in 2001. Along with ULM and Louisiana, A-State is one of three teams that have been a part of the conference since its inaugural football season.

UNBUCKLE THE BELT: The Red Wolves stand 13-7 all-time in Sun Belt Conference openers. Although A-State dropped a 52-23 decision last season against Coastal Carolina in its first SBC game of the year, it has won six of its last eight league openers. The Red Wolves are playing their first Sun Belt game on the road for the fifth consecutive year. They will face Georgia Southern in their Sun Belt opener for the fourth time, tying ULM for their most played opponent in such games.

