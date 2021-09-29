Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

AT&T to require vaccines for 90,000 of its union workers

FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By TALI ARBEL
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers.

The telecom company said Wednesday that its employees in the Communications Workers of America union will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, “unless they get an approved job accommodation.”

CWA represents about 90,000 AT&T workers, the union said. It is the largest union at the company, which had about 230,000 employees as of the end of January.

The Dallas company said it is extending a vaccination policy that it set for managers in August that required them to be vaccinated by Oct. 11. Unlike the federal government’s vaccine mandate for large employers, AT&T is not offering employees the option to take a weekly test instead of getting inoculated.

The federal mandate, an effort to push more Americans to get vaccinated, will cover as many as 100 million people. About 77% of U.S. adults have had at least one vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CWA workers at AT&T can request an exemption for religious or medical reasons, and employees who are not vaccinated by Feb. 1 get a 60-day unpaid “reconsideration period” to change their minds, said union spokesperson Beth Allen.

The policy applies to employees who work in stores, customers’ homes and other worksites as well as people who are temporarily working from home. AT&T’s union employees include workers at cellphone stores, call centers and technicians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died...
Police: Baby died following exposure to meth
Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.
Police investigating fatal shooting at Sonic
Multiple fire departments from both sides of the state line responded to a large brush fire.
Large brush fire now under control
Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 21, Bradford
Man sentenced in child sexual assault case
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

They will post about events for October
Agency opens up discussion on domestic violence
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden intensifies budget talks, with big overhaul plans at stake
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President...
House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 Trump rally
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
Over $1 million grant to help with workforce development, employment