JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A wreck in Bono is causing some traffic issues this morning.

Crash slow morning drive in Craighead County (IDrive Arkansas)

According to a map on idrivearkansas.com, this happened on U.S. Highway 63 near the Kum & Go.

According to Jonesboro Police, there are no injuries.

There is some fuel leaking from one vehicle.

Please avoid this area while emergency crews clean it up.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.