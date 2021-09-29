Energy Alert
Escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse caught early Wednesday morning

By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a man that escaped from the Pemiscot County Courthouse last week.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Jonathan Stewart was found at a home in Kennett at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29.

Kennett Police officer, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies and Hayti Police officers took Stewart into custody.

Stewart has been charged with probation violation (burglary 2nd) and escape from custody.

The search for the 23-year-old Hayti man began on Monday, Sept. 20.

Sheriff Greenwell said Stewart was being escorted to the county jail from the courthouse when he broke away and ran from a deputy.

Greenwell explained that Stewart was not an inmate, but the he had just been sentenced to 120 days in Missouri Department of Corrections for a probation violation on original charges of burglary.

