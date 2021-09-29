Football Friday Night (10/1/21)
Week 6 of Football Friday Night marks the 2nd week of conference play. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East matchup. 3-1 Wynne travels to 3-1 Greene County Tech. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Eagle Stadium. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - October 1st, 2021
FFN Game of the Week: Wynne at Greene County Tech
Sheridan at Jonesboro
Nettleton at Brookland
Forrest City at Valley View
Blytheville at Westside
Paragould at Batesville
Rivercrest at Cave City
Trumann at Highland
Gosnell at Pocahontas
Corning at Manila
Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg
FFN Overtime: EPC at McCrory
FFN Overtime: Melbourne at Salem
FFN Overtime: Kennett at New Madrid County Central
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.