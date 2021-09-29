Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (10/1/21)

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Week 6 of Football Friday Night marks the 2nd week of conference play. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East matchup. 3-1 Wynne travels to 3-1 Greene County Tech. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Eagle Stadium. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (10/1/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - October 1st, 2021

FFN Game of the Week: Wynne at Greene County Tech

Sheridan at Jonesboro

Nettleton at Brookland

Forrest City at Valley View

Blytheville at Westside

Paragould at Batesville

Rivercrest at Cave City

Trumann at Highland

Gosnell at Pocahontas

Corning at Manila

Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg

FFN Overtime: EPC at McCrory

FFN Overtime: Melbourne at Salem

FFN Overtime: Kennett at New Madrid County Central

