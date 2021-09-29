Energy Alert
Howl & Holler (9/29/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more Red Wolves coverage on the Region 8 News app and on kait8.com.

Howl & Holler is a new show on Wednesdays during Arkansas State football season. I’ll recap the last game, a guest will break down the next A-State opponent and much more.

Howl & Holler (9/29/21)

- Recap of 41-34 loss at Tulsa

- WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough breaks down Georgia Southern

- #FunBelt No-Huddle

- Fan Feedback

Arkansas State football travels to Georgia Southern for Sun Belt opener
Arkansas Razorbacks
#8 Arkansas faces #2 Georgia Saturday between the hedges
Prepares for road trip to Georgia Southern
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Sun Belt opener
Arkansas State senior DE
Red Wolves Raw: Joe Ozougwu 9/28/21 press conference (GA Southern week)