JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more Red Wolves coverage on the Region 8 News app and on kait8.com.

Howl & Holler is a new show on Wednesdays during Arkansas State football season. I’ll recap the last game, a guest will break down the next A-State opponent and much more.

Howl & Holler (9/29/21)

- Recap of 41-34 loss at Tulsa

- WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough breaks down Georgia Southern

- #FunBelt No-Huddle

- Fan Feedback

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.