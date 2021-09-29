Howl & Holler (9/29/21)
Howl & Holler is a new show on Wednesdays during Arkansas State football season. I’ll recap the last game, a guest will break down the next A-State opponent and much more.
- Recap of 41-34 loss at Tulsa
- WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough breaks down Georgia Southern
- #FunBelt No-Huddle
- Fan Feedback
