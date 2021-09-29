Pipe culvert installation to close two Jonesboro roads
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pipe culvert installations will cause two heavily traveled areas of Jonesboro to be closed for a time.
The city of Jonesboro announced the closures on Facebook Tuesday.
On Sept. 29, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sept. 30, the southbound ramp of Interstate 555 at Stadium and Red Wolf will be closed for a pipe culvert installation.
Then on Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Parker Road at Stadium will also be closed for a pipe culvert installation.
If you travel these areas, you’ll want to find an alternate route.
