Pipe culvert installation to close two Jonesboro roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pipe culvert installations will cause two heavily traveled areas of Jonesboro to be closed for a time.

The city of Jonesboro announced the closures on Facebook Tuesday.

On Sept. 29, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sept. 30, the southbound ramp of Interstate 555 at Stadium and Red Wolf will be closed for a pipe culvert installation.

Then on Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Parker Road at Stadium will also be closed for a pipe culvert installation.

If you travel these areas, you’ll want to find an alternate route.

