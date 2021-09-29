Police report: Blytheville Councilwoman assaulted at business

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say that a Blytheville city councilwoman was reportedly assaulted by a group of women and a man on Sunday morning.

A police report from Blytheville Police Department states that Lt. David Cross responded to McAdoo’s Steak & Lounge at 220 East Main Street, about 12:30 a.m. Sunday due to a disturbance.

Once there, Cross found a crowd standing outside the business, and Barbara McAdoo-Brothers told him a group of females and a male assaulted her.

McAdoo-Brothers went on to say a group of females were dancing on stage with a band when she asked them to leave. When she did, one of the females splashed a drink in McAdoo-Brothers’ face.

While leaving the building, one of the females held the glass door opened and was kicking it. That’s when McAdoo-Brothers told the officer she grabbed the female by the hair and began pulling her out of the building.

At that point, McAdoo-Brothers said she was hit in the face by the other females and male, and then she fell to the ground, where she was hit and kicked again.”

While helping McAdoo-Brothers, another woman told the officer she was hit in the face while trying to help.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

