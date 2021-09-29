Energy Alert
Postseason play continues in high school golf

Brookland girls golf captured their 3rd straight 4A state championship Tuesday afternoon.
Brookland girls golf captured their 3rd straight 4A state championship Tuesday afternoon.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Postseason play continues on the links. Conference championships and state champonships are on the line in boys and girls golf. We’ll update this link with results, video, and more.

Brookland wins 2021 4A State Girls Golf Championship (3rd Straight)

Brookland three-peated as state champions Tuesday at Sage Meadows. Randy Oxford’s Lady Bearcats beat Nashville by 15 shots. Emma Butler paced Brookland with a 69, she finished 2nd individually. Pulaski Academy’s Anna Kate Nichols is the individual state champion, she fired 67.

Jonesboro wins 2021 5A East Boys Golf Championship

Searcy wins 2021 5A East Girls Golf Championship

