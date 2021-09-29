Energy Alert
Prepared food tax moves to full council

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ordinance that would levy a 2 percent tax on prepared food in the city of Jonesboro moves to the full city council.

The Jonesboro Finance & Administration Council Committee introduced ORD-21:046 Tuesday night in a meeting.

The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission requested the tax because of interest to bring a sports complex to Jonesboro.

The tax would apply to any business that sells prepared food or drinks in the city through a 2 percent tax on gross revenues.

If approved by the Jonesboro City Council, the tax would begin starting Jan. 1, 2022.

