Sept. 29: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Grab an umbrella just in case today.

A series of disturbances will tap into some of that moisture over the next few days giving us daily scattered shower and storm chances.

The air may not clear out until later this weekend into the beginning of next week.

There’s a catch, though. Showers and storms will be scattered, so we can’t guarantee everyone sees rain this week. Some see rain one day while others see rain another day.

No severe weather is expected, just your typical downpours and lightning. Rainfall amounts will differ from location to location. Highs stay mostly in the 80s over the next week.

News Headlines

An Arkansas Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after several white power flyers were found in a small community.

The federal government faces a potential shutdown as Congress battles over whether to raise the debt ceiling. We’ll explain how it could impact you.

A letter from Missouri lawmakers asks the governor to take action as more schools struggle to get the supplies they need to feed their students.

The state of Arkansas has a very strict law prohibiting cities from running certain speed traps. We’ll look into if one town is in violation of the law.

A Searcy university will honor the life of Botham Jean with a new memorial in his image.

