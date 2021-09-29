Tax collector stresses contact-free tax payment this year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of year again for property owners, and tax collectors are stressing safer ways to pay your taxes.

Personal property and real estate taxes are due statewide on Friday, Oct. 15.

While paying at the tax collector’s office is always an option, Craighead County Tax Collector Wesley Eddington stresses the contact-free options to pay this year.

Eddington said with the ongoing pandemic and the Delta variant, safety is their main priority.

In addition to in-person payments, you can pay online here, though fees do apply.

You can also mail your payments to 511 Union Street in Jonesboro, but mailed payments would need to be sent now to ensure they aren’t late.

The most affordable option is to use the drop box at the Courthouse Annex, at 511 Union St.

The tax collector’s office checks the box every 30 minutes.

Eddington said choosing one of the options that limit in-person contact can also help reduce the risk of COVID-19.

“I’ve had COVID and I’ve lost a friend to COVID, so we want to keep people safe if at all possible,” said Eddington.

Payments made later than October 15 will have a 10% penalty.

Eddington said if you can’t pay the full amount by October 15, you can pay what you can before the deadline so only the remaining balance is penalized.

Eddington also suggested that people do not forget to apply for the Homestead Credit for their property.

Eddington said this will save taxpayers $375.

Those 65 or older should also apply for a tax freeze before paying taxes this year.

Eddington also said to make sure your vehicles are assessed before May 31, 2022 to avoid a 10% penalty.

