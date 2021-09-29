Tire shop workers shot on the job by angry customer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man who shot two workers at a tire shop.

Investigators say the man fired shots at 24/7 Tires on Knight Arnold in the Parkway Village area Monday afternoon.

The man allegedly confronted an employee about tires he bought. After getting into an argument, police say the man left but then came back and fired shots into the side of the building. Surveillance video shows the man walking to his car with a gun in his hand.

Two employees were hit and rushed to the hospital.

If you recognize the man in the video, call or text crime stoppers anonymously at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

