Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tire shop workers shot on the job by angry customer, police say

Tire shop shooting suspect
Tire shop shooting suspect
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man who shot two workers at a tire shop.

Investigators say the man fired shots at 24/7 Tires on Knight Arnold in the Parkway Village area Monday afternoon.

The man allegedly confronted an employee about tires he bought. After getting into an argument, police say the man left but then came back and fired shots into the side of the building. Surveillance video shows the man walking to his car with a gun in his hand.

Two employees were hit and rushed to the hospital.

If you recognize the man in the video, call or text crime stoppers anonymously at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died...
Police: Baby died following exposure to meth
Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.
Police investigating fatal shooting at Sonic
Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 21, Bradford
Man sentenced in child sexual assault case
Multiple fire departments from both sides of the state line responded to a large brush fire.
Large brush fire now under control
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning drive in Craighead County
Prepared food tax moves to full council
Police report: Blytheville Councilwoman assaulted at business
Grab an umbrella just in case today.
Sept. 29: What you need to know