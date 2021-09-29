Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Watch your step! Copperheads are more active in the Ozarks

Copperheads give birth to their young in the fall.
Copperheads are active in the fall
Copperheads are active in the fall(KYTV)
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Baby copperhead season is back. The new young are not the only snakes more active this time of year.

As the temperatures cool, copperheads become more active in the late afternoon and early evening, which is during the peak heat of the day. They are not hiding but rather basking in the sun in the open.

“As the temperatures are decreasing, snakes realize their window of opportunity to hunt and collect prey for their diet is shrinking,” Adam Barton, manager for the Watershed Conservation Corps, said.

Copperheads spend more time outside of their holes hunting for food. The young also hunt.

“Copperheads breed in the spring but they give birth to their young in the fall,” said Barton.

Each copperhead can birth three to ten young. Because of their coloring, you may not be able to see copperheads lying on the trails. Their coloring acts as a camouflage when lying in the leaves.

Keep your eyes on the ground. Watch out for sunny spots, and do not poke around rocks.

“Leaves provide great cover for snakes especially in the fall,” said Barton.

If you see a copperhead on the trail, keep your distance.

“Copperheads are actually not that aggressive unless provoked,” said Barton.

“Never once in my life have I been chased or harassed by a snake in an aggressive manner,” said Samuel Dietz, who is the founder of Midwest Snake Relocation.

Dietz will capture and release snakes if they are found around people’s homes. He said to respect the copperheads, they do not want a fight.

“Most bites that happen are from people trying to harm the snakes and they get bit themselves,” Dietz said.

If bitten, do not put ice on the bite site. It is also a myth that sucking out the venom will help. Stay calm and seek immediate medical attention.

“Try to remain as calm as possible, because when that venom enters your body, the more anxious you are and the more worked up you are, the faster it spreads through your bloodstream,” said Barton.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died...
Police: Baby died following exposure to meth
Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.
Police investigating fatal shooting at Sonic
Multiple fire departments from both sides of the state line responded to a large brush fire.
Large brush fire now under control
Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 21, Bradford
Man sentenced in child sexual assault case
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

Caleb Korder and his girlfriend float down the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.
Man canoes down Mississippi River in 113 days
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Beware of copperheads this time of year in the Ozarks
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum requiring vaccine proof or negative test for all Grizzlies and Tigers games, concerts and other events