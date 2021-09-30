$11M awarded to Arkansas communities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifty Arkansas cities and counties will split more than $11 million to improve their communities

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Thursday it had awarded $6.42 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

The grants, according to a news release, were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside which provides grants for a variety of non-housing public facility and infrastructure projects.

An additional $4,539,427 was awarded to 24 cities and counties from the CDBG-CV set-aside to assist in community-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts related to coronavirus.

The 26 General Assistance projects include:

Anthonyville, Crittenden County, Sewer Pumps, $150,000

Ben Lomond, Sevier County, Rehab Water Tank, $297,170

Branch, Franklin County, Water Tank and Water Lines, $240,426

Brinkley, Monroe County, Rehab Sewer and Manholes, $299,873

Cabot, Lonoke County, Drainage Improvements, $300,000

Columbia County, Library Roof, $300,000

Dumas, Desha County, Drainage Improvements, $275,793

Emmett, Nevada County, Water Tank Rehab, $235,000

Fairfield Bay, Van Buren County, Senior Center Generator, $83,250

Franklin County, Learning Center Renovation, $272,835

Gravette, Benton County, Water Line Rehab, $300,000

Holly Grove, Monroe County, Water Tank Rehab, $97,130

Judsonia, White County, Rehab Wastewater, $300,000

Keo, Lonoke County, Sewer Line Rehab, $299,173

Lincoln, Washington County, Sewer Line Rehab, $285,285

Marion, Crittenden County, Sultana Disaster Museum, $300,000

Marmaduke, Greene County, Sidewalks, $193,470

McNeil, Columbia County, Sewer Rehab, $299,570

Montrose, Ashley County, Sewer Rehab, $300,000

Mountain View, Stone County, Renovate Bridge, $199,730

Nashville, Howard County, Water Rehab, $300,000

O’Kean, Randolph County, Drainage, $200,000

Perrytown, Hempstead County, Water Rehab, $300,000

Searcy, White County, Senior Center Improvements, $86,266

Sharp County, Child Care Center, $300,000

Yellville, Marion County, Wastewater Rehab, $205,590

The 24 CDBG-CV projects include:

Booneville, Logan County, Senior Center Expansion, $281,650

Cedarville, Crawford County, Renovate Elementary School Cafeteria, $296,009

Cleburne County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program Equipment, $84,689

Dallas County, COVID-19 Pandemic and Emergency Response Center, $268,480

Earle, Crittenden County, Community Center Roof, $259,000

Franklin County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $97,602

Fulton County, Hospital Generator for negative pressure rooms, $76,271

Fulton County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $122,300

Independence County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $87,675

Izard County, Senior Center Improvements, $125,078

Jackson County, Senior Center HVAC and equipment, $85,234

Lafayette County, Emergency Response Center, $300,000

Monroe County, Mid-Delta Health Systems Improvements, $300,000

Mulberry, Crawford, Food Pantry Equipment, $286,855

Newport, Jackson County, Outdoor WiFi Center at Library, $165,765

Parkin, Cross County, Fire Station Construction, $299,890

Randolph County, Renovate Black River Area Development Building, $300,000

Searcy, White County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $155,548

Sevier County, UA Cossatot Med Lab Tech Equipment, $292,078

Sharp County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994

Stone County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994

Van Buren, Crawford County, Renovate Boys and Girls Club, $148,380

Van Buren County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $125,370

Woodruff County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $127,565

