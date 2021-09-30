Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

$11M awarded to Arkansas communities

Fifty Arkansas cities and counties will split more than $11 million to improve their communities
Fifty Arkansas cities and counties will split more than $11 million to improve their communities
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifty Arkansas cities and counties will split more than $11 million to improve their communities

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Thursday it had awarded $6.42 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

The grants, according to a news release, were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside which provides grants for a variety of non-housing public facility and infrastructure projects.

An additional $4,539,427 was awarded to 24 cities and counties from the CDBG-CV set-aside to assist in community-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts related to coronavirus.

The 26 General Assistance projects include:

  • Anthonyville, Crittenden County, Sewer Pumps, $150,000
  • Ben Lomond, Sevier County, Rehab Water Tank, $297,170
  • Branch, Franklin County, Water Tank and Water Lines, $240,426
  • Brinkley, Monroe County, Rehab Sewer and Manholes, $299,873
  • Cabot, Lonoke County, Drainage Improvements, $300,000
  • Columbia County, Library Roof, $300,000
  • Dumas, Desha County, Drainage Improvements, $275,793
  • Emmett, Nevada County, Water Tank Rehab, $235,000
  • Fairfield Bay, Van Buren County, Senior Center Generator, $83,250
  • Franklin County, Learning Center Renovation, $272,835
  • Gravette, Benton County, Water Line Rehab, $300,000
  • Holly Grove, Monroe County, Water Tank Rehab, $97,130
  • Judsonia, White County, Rehab Wastewater, $300,000
  • Keo, Lonoke County, Sewer Line Rehab, $299,173
  • Lincoln, Washington County, Sewer Line Rehab, $285,285
  • Marion, Crittenden County, Sultana Disaster Museum, $300,000
  • Marmaduke, Greene County, Sidewalks, $193,470
  • McNeil, Columbia County, Sewer Rehab, $299,570
  • Montrose, Ashley County, Sewer Rehab, $300,000
  • Mountain View, Stone County, Renovate Bridge, $199,730
  • Nashville, Howard County, Water Rehab, $300,000
  • O’Kean, Randolph County, Drainage, $200,000
  • Perrytown, Hempstead County, Water Rehab, $300,000
  • Searcy, White County, Senior Center Improvements, $86,266
  • Sharp County, Child Care Center, $300,000
  • Yellville, Marion County, Wastewater Rehab, $205,590

The 24 CDBG-CV projects include:

  • Booneville, Logan County, Senior Center Expansion, $281,650
  • Cedarville, Crawford County, Renovate Elementary School Cafeteria, $296,009
  • Cleburne County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program Equipment, $84,689
  • Dallas County, COVID-19 Pandemic and Emergency Response Center, $268,480
  • Earle, Crittenden County, Community Center Roof, $259,000
  • Franklin County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $97,602
  • Fulton County, Hospital Generator for negative pressure rooms, $76,271
  • Fulton County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $122,300
  • Independence County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $87,675
  • Izard County, Senior Center Improvements, $125,078
  • Jackson County, Senior Center HVAC and equipment, $85,234
  • Lafayette County, Emergency Response Center, $300,000
  • Monroe County, Mid-Delta Health Systems Improvements, $300,000
  • Mulberry, Crawford, Food Pantry Equipment, $286,855
  • Newport, Jackson County, Outdoor WiFi Center at Library, $165,765
  • Parkin, Cross County, Fire Station Construction, $299,890
  • Randolph County, Renovate Black River Area Development Building, $300,000
  • Searcy, White County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $155,548
  • Sevier County, UA Cossatot Med Lab Tech Equipment, $292,078
  • Sharp County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994
  • Stone County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994
  • Van Buren, Crawford County, Renovate Boys and Girls Club, $148,380
  • Van Buren County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $125,370
  • Woodruff County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $127,565

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by...
Arkansas court won’t halt ruling against mask mandate ban
A Jackson County circuit judge sentenced Trevor Billingsley to 35 years in the Arkansas...
Man convicted of shooting at police
The Helping the Underserved Belong Homeless Resource Center is seeking donations of coats,...
Homeless resource center seeks winter donations