$11M awarded to Arkansas communities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifty Arkansas cities and counties will split more than $11 million to improve their communities
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Thursday it had awarded $6.42 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).
The grants, according to a news release, were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside which provides grants for a variety of non-housing public facility and infrastructure projects.
An additional $4,539,427 was awarded to 24 cities and counties from the CDBG-CV set-aside to assist in community-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts related to coronavirus.
The 26 General Assistance projects include:
- Anthonyville, Crittenden County, Sewer Pumps, $150,000
- Ben Lomond, Sevier County, Rehab Water Tank, $297,170
- Branch, Franklin County, Water Tank and Water Lines, $240,426
- Brinkley, Monroe County, Rehab Sewer and Manholes, $299,873
- Cabot, Lonoke County, Drainage Improvements, $300,000
- Columbia County, Library Roof, $300,000
- Dumas, Desha County, Drainage Improvements, $275,793
- Emmett, Nevada County, Water Tank Rehab, $235,000
- Fairfield Bay, Van Buren County, Senior Center Generator, $83,250
- Franklin County, Learning Center Renovation, $272,835
- Gravette, Benton County, Water Line Rehab, $300,000
- Holly Grove, Monroe County, Water Tank Rehab, $97,130
- Judsonia, White County, Rehab Wastewater, $300,000
- Keo, Lonoke County, Sewer Line Rehab, $299,173
- Lincoln, Washington County, Sewer Line Rehab, $285,285
- Marion, Crittenden County, Sultana Disaster Museum, $300,000
- Marmaduke, Greene County, Sidewalks, $193,470
- McNeil, Columbia County, Sewer Rehab, $299,570
- Montrose, Ashley County, Sewer Rehab, $300,000
- Mountain View, Stone County, Renovate Bridge, $199,730
- Nashville, Howard County, Water Rehab, $300,000
- O’Kean, Randolph County, Drainage, $200,000
- Perrytown, Hempstead County, Water Rehab, $300,000
- Searcy, White County, Senior Center Improvements, $86,266
- Sharp County, Child Care Center, $300,000
- Yellville, Marion County, Wastewater Rehab, $205,590
The 24 CDBG-CV projects include:
- Booneville, Logan County, Senior Center Expansion, $281,650
- Cedarville, Crawford County, Renovate Elementary School Cafeteria, $296,009
- Cleburne County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program Equipment, $84,689
- Dallas County, COVID-19 Pandemic and Emergency Response Center, $268,480
- Earle, Crittenden County, Community Center Roof, $259,000
- Franklin County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $97,602
- Fulton County, Hospital Generator for negative pressure rooms, $76,271
- Fulton County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $122,300
- Independence County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $87,675
- Izard County, Senior Center Improvements, $125,078
- Jackson County, Senior Center HVAC and equipment, $85,234
- Lafayette County, Emergency Response Center, $300,000
- Monroe County, Mid-Delta Health Systems Improvements, $300,000
- Mulberry, Crawford, Food Pantry Equipment, $286,855
- Newport, Jackson County, Outdoor WiFi Center at Library, $165,765
- Parkin, Cross County, Fire Station Construction, $299,890
- Randolph County, Renovate Black River Area Development Building, $300,000
- Searcy, White County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $155,548
- Sevier County, UA Cossatot Med Lab Tech Equipment, $292,078
- Sharp County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994
- Stone County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $126,994
- Van Buren, Crawford County, Renovate Boys and Girls Club, $148,380
- Van Buren County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $125,370
- Woodruff County, Senior Center Meals on Wheels Equipment, $127,565
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.