Arkansas court won’t halt ruling against mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by schools and other governmental bodies.

Justices on Thursday denied the request by the state to stay a judge’s August decision temporarily blocking enforcement of Arkansas’ mandate ban.

More than 100 school districts and charter schools have approved mask requirements since the ruling against the law.

The requirements cover more than half the state’s public school students.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the law, but has since said he regretted that decision and asked the court to keep the ruling in place.

