Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas court won’t halt ruling against mask mandate ban

The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by...
The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by schools and other governmental bodies.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by schools and other governmental bodies.

Justices on Thursday denied the request by the state to stay a judge’s August decision temporarily blocking enforcement of Arkansas’ mandate ban.

More than 100 school districts and charter schools have approved mask requirements since the ruling against the law.

The requirements cover more than half the state’s public school students.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the law, but has since said he regretted that decision and asked the court to keep the ruling in place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Fifty Arkansas cities and counties will split more than $11 million to improve their communities
$11M awarded to Arkansas communities
A Jackson County circuit judge sentenced Trevor Billingsley to 35 years in the Arkansas...
Man convicted of shooting at police
Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed several Northeast Arkansas men to the Arkansas State Plant...
NEA residents appointed to state plant board