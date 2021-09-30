Arkansas lawmakers eye competing US House redistricting maps

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering competing redistricting proposals to divide the state’s most populous county between congressional districts.

The Legislature convened Wednesday to take up congressional redistricting.

House and Senate panels didn’t advance any proposals, but both indicated support for maps dividing Pulaski County in different ways.

Pulaski County includes the Little Rock area and is currently part of the 2nd Congressional District.

Republicans hold all four of Arkansas’ U.S. House seats, and Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to flip the 2nd District seat in recent years.

