Arkansas lawmakers eye competing US House redistricting maps

Arkansas lawmakers are considering competing redistricting proposals to divide the state's most...
Arkansas lawmakers are considering competing redistricting proposals to divide the state’s most populous county between congressional districts. (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering competing redistricting proposals to divide the state’s most populous county between congressional districts.

The Legislature convened Wednesday to take up congressional redistricting.

House and Senate panels didn’t advance any proposals, but both indicated support for maps dividing Pulaski County in different ways.

Pulaski County includes the Little Rock area and is currently part of the 2nd Congressional District.

Republicans hold all four of Arkansas’ U.S. House seats, and Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to flip the 2nd District seat in recent years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

