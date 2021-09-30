Arkansas State men’s basketball tips off 2021-22 preseason practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves hit the floor at The Bank.

Arkansas State men’s basketball tipped off preseason practice Wednesday evening at First National Bank Arena. It’s year 5 under head coach Mike Balado. 13 players are back from a squad that reached the Sun Belt Quarterfinals. That includes Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Norchad Omier & All-SBC guard Marquis Eaton.

A-State has plenty of NEA flavor in Eaton, Avery Felts, and Desi Sills. Sills transferred to the Red Wolves this summer after experiencing the Elite Eight with the Razorbacks.

Balado was pleased after Day 1: “Awesome first day. I tell you what, it was competitive as all get out. Had a couple times in practice where things were getting pretty heated, which was good. Guys competing for playing time, guys executing well. You can see the veteran players, cause they know what’s going on. And we’re a little bit more ahead than we usually would be in the first day. So it was a really good practice.”

Arkansas State will hold their 4th annual ‘Boots and Ballers’ event will be held Thursday at First National Bank Arena. At the event, fans can watch practice, meet the team and much more. To buy tickets or reserve a table, visit RedWolvesFoundation.com. The annual Red versus Black Scrimmage is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20, with free admission. The Red Wolves will tip off the season November 9th vs. Harding.

You can check out the non-conference schedule here and the Sun Belt slate here.

