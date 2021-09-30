Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State men’s basketball tips off 2021-22 preseason practice

The Red Wolves tipped off 2021-22 preseason practice Wednesday night at First National Bank...
The Red Wolves tipped off 2021-22 preseason practice Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves hit the floor at The Bank.

Arkansas State men’s basketball tipped off preseason practice Wednesday evening at First National Bank Arena. It’s year 5 under head coach Mike Balado. 13 players are back from a squad that reached the Sun Belt Quarterfinals. That includes Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Norchad Omier & All-SBC guard Marquis Eaton.

A-State has plenty of NEA flavor in Eaton, Avery Felts, and Desi Sills. Sills transferred to the Red Wolves this summer after experiencing the Elite Eight with the Razorbacks.

Balado was pleased after Day 1: “Awesome first day. I tell you what, it was competitive as all get out. Had a couple times in practice where things were getting pretty heated, which was good. Guys competing for playing time, guys executing well. You can see the veteran players, cause they know what’s going on. And we’re a little bit more ahead than we usually would be in the first day. So it was a really good practice.”

Arkansas State will hold their 4th annual ‘Boots and Ballers’ event will be held Thursday at First National Bank Arena. At the event, fans can watch practice, meet the team and much more. To buy tickets or reserve a table, visit RedWolvesFoundation.com. The annual Red versus Black Scrimmage is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20, with free admission. The Red Wolves will tip off the season November 9th vs. Harding.

You can check out the non-conference schedule here and the Sun Belt slate here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say an 8-month-old baby in her care died...
Police: Baby died following exposure to meth
Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.
Police investigating fatal shooting at Sonic
Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 21, Bradford
Man sentenced in child sexual assault case
Multiple fire departments from both sides of the state line responded to a large brush fire.
Large brush fire now under control
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

Tipped off 2021-22 preseason practice this evening
Arkansas State men's basketball tips off 2021-22 preseason practice
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Desi Sills, Marquis Eaton, & Avery Felts after 9/29/21 practice
Howl & Holler is a new show on Wednesdays during Arkansas State football season. I’ll recap the...
Howl & Holler (9/29/21)
Premiere episode of show on Arkansas State & Sun Belt football
9/29/21 Howl & Holler (Tulsa recap, Georgia Southern preview & more)