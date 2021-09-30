Energy Alert
COVID-19 impacts Week 6 of high school football

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 is impacting the high school football schedule for October 1st. We’ll update this post as we get closer to Football Friday Night.

Hoxie at Palestine-Wheatley (Canceled)

Hoxie’s road game against Palestine-Wheatley has been canceled. The Patriots are dealing with COVID-19 cases. Hoxie wins the matchup by forfeit, they improve to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in 3A-3 play.

According to the Arkansas Activities Association: “Senior high conference football games that are unable to be played due to COVID-19 will be considered a forfeit by the team unable to participate in the contest.  If both teams share an open date and have at least 5 days notice, the game shall be rescheduled and played. If less than 5 days notice and both teams agree the game shall be rescheduled and played.”

