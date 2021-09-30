Energy Alert
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree after a disturbance at a local hospital emergency room.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a felony battery charge after Jonesboro police say the man fought a staff member and threw her to the ground.

Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 28 after police got a call about the assault.

An officer was working security at a local hospital emergency room when he saw a patient fighting staff.

“Upon his response, the officer found multiple members of the hospital staff holding down a man, later identified as Joe Gonzalez,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Police said Gonzalez was at the hospital for a mental health screening and tried to leave. However, as staff tried to stop him, he started fighting and hit the woman in the face and threw her to the ground.

A judge set a $5,000 bond for Gonzalez, who will be arraigned Nov. 23 in circuit court.

