Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a felony battery charge after Jonesboro police say the man fought a staff member and threw her to the ground.

Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 28 after police got a call about the assault.

An officer was working security at a local hospital emergency room when he saw a patient fighting staff.

“Upon his response, the officer found multiple members of the hospital staff holding down a man, later identified as Joe Gonzalez,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Police said Gonzalez was at the hospital for a mental health screening and tried to leave. However, as staff tried to stop him, he started fighting and hit the woman in the face and threw her to the ground.

A judge set a $5,000 bond for Gonzalez, who will be arraigned Nov. 23 in circuit court.

