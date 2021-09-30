Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Homeless resource center seeks winter donations

The HUB needs your help with winter donations
The HUB needs your help with winter donations(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures start to drop, a Jonesboro resource center is looking toward the winter months.

The Helping the Underserved Belong Homeless Resource Center is seeking donations of coats, winter hats, sleeping bags, hand warmers, and high-protein food before colder weather moves into Northeast Arkansas. The time to collect donations is now before it’s too late.

HUB Director Kimberly Chase said the level of community support a year ago was inspiring and hopes to see a similar level of involvement in the coming months.

“Last winter our Jonesboro community really supported us. We got a lot of donations of coats, hats, and gloves,” Chase said. “One of the basic needs is staying cool in the summer and staying warm in the winter. As long as we don’t have a shelter and have limited warming centers, we’re going to try everything we can try to help our population stay warm.”

Chase said hand warmers are perhaps the most important item one can donate. Last winter the HUB gave out several large tubs of them, and Chase expects a similar demand this year.

Donations of food and clothing are vital throughout the year but the focus needs to shift toward colder temperatures sooner than later.

Donations of any kind can be made on location on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or in the “Blessings Box” outside the facility for quick food drop-offs.

Every little bit helps.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Police report: Blytheville councilwoman assaulted at business
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

When the old Speedy’s Dragstrip closed a couple of years ago, many thought Newport’s racing...
Racing returns to Newport with new track
Sue Chrisco is this month's recipient of the Gr8 Acts of Kindness award.
Izard County Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner offers help in times of need
Allied animal ER
Animal hospital reduces hours due to vet shortage
Whether it’s halfway around the world, or just down the street, Chrisco finds a way to help.
Izard County Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner offers help in times of need