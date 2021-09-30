Homeless resource center seeks winter donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures start to drop, a Jonesboro resource center is looking toward the winter months.

The Helping the Underserved Belong Homeless Resource Center is seeking donations of coats, winter hats, sleeping bags, hand warmers, and high-protein food before colder weather moves into Northeast Arkansas. The time to collect donations is now before it’s too late.

HUB Director Kimberly Chase said the level of community support a year ago was inspiring and hopes to see a similar level of involvement in the coming months.

“Last winter our Jonesboro community really supported us. We got a lot of donations of coats, hats, and gloves,” Chase said. “One of the basic needs is staying cool in the summer and staying warm in the winter. As long as we don’t have a shelter and have limited warming centers, we’re going to try everything we can try to help our population stay warm.”

Chase said hand warmers are perhaps the most important item one can donate. Last winter the HUB gave out several large tubs of them, and Chase expects a similar demand this year.

Donations of food and clothing are vital throughout the year but the focus needs to shift toward colder temperatures sooner than later.

Donations of any kind can be made on location on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or in the “Blessings Box” outside the facility for quick food drop-offs.

Every little bit helps.

