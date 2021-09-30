Keeping people safe, health key focus of Alzheimer’s group

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It can be a scary situation for people who suffer from dementia and their families, but a new advisory group with the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is working to help people avoid a possible tragic situation with a Silver Alert.

Mark Aloway told content partner KARK that he is in the early stages of dementia.

“I’m at a loss sometimes and I get upset,” Aloway told KARK.

He said he does not leave his home in Lonoke County without his wife and that he recently signed up for Med Alert.

“It’ll have information about me, a code in there and my picture will be there,” Aloway said. “It’s just something, protection for me and my family.”

States around the country are working with police to help people with Alzheimer’s by having dementia tracking devices.

Right now, Arkansas does not have a system set up due to financial concerns but is working on other issues, Aloway said.

“They have a new advisory council for the Governor to talk about health and so forth,” Aloway said.

