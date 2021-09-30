Man convicted of shooting at police

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who opened fire on police during a chase last year is heading to prison.

A Jackson County judge Thursday sentenced Trevor Billingsley to 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, plus 30 years suspended imposition of sentence on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Police arrested the 25-year-old Batesville man in June of 2020 after prosecutors said he and another man robbed the Walmart store in Newport, then led officers on a chase.

During the chase, Billingsley “fired multiple shots at officers from a semi-automatic handgun.”

No officers were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.