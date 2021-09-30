Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man convicted of shooting at police

A Jackson County circuit judge sentenced Trevor Billingsley to 35 years in the Arkansas...
A Jackson County circuit judge sentenced Trevor Billingsley to 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, plus 30 years suspended imposition of sentence on multiple charges, including attempted murder.(Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who opened fire on police during a chase last year is heading to prison.

A Jackson County judge Thursday sentenced Trevor Billingsley to 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, plus 30 years suspended imposition of sentence on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Police arrested the 25-year-old Batesville man in June of 2020 after prosecutors said he and another man robbed the Walmart store in Newport, then led officers on a chase.

During the chase, Billingsley “fired multiple shots at officers from a semi-automatic handgun.”

No officers were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

Fifty Arkansas cities and counties will split more than $11 million to improve their communities
$11M awarded to Arkansas communities
Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed several Northeast Arkansas men to the Arkansas State Plant...
NEA residents appointed to state plant board
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.
Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody