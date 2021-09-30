Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man found guilty of assault and child abuse

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Dunklin County jury found a man guilty of assault and child abuse.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain announced 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Estes, Jr. was found guilty on Sept. 30 for felony of assault in the first degree and abuse of a child causing serious physical injury.

Evidence shows that on the morning of April 26, 2016, Estes’ then-girlfriend found her 21-month-old son with bruises all over his face and body, and his eye was swollen shut.

The girlfriend took the son to the Piggott Community Hospital. He was later airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with three skull fractures and a buildup of blood on his brain among other injuries.

The doctor who examined the son testified at the trial that the injuries were life threatening and were the result of child abuse.

Based on his prior convictions, Estes could spend up to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Police report: Blytheville councilwoman assaulted at business
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

The HUB needs your help with winter donations
Homeless resource center seeks winter donations
When the old Speedy’s Dragstrip closed a couple of years ago, many thought Newport’s racing...
Racing returns to Newport with new track
Grab an umbrella before you head out this morning.
Sept. 30: What you need to know
Grab an umbrella before you head out this morning.
Zach's Thursday morning forecast