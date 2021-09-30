Man found guilty of assault and child abuse

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Dunklin County jury found a man guilty of assault and child abuse.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain announced 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Estes, Jr. was found guilty on Sept. 30 for felony of assault in the first degree and abuse of a child causing serious physical injury.

Evidence shows that on the morning of April 26, 2016, Estes’ then-girlfriend found her 21-month-old son with bruises all over his face and body, and his eye was swollen shut.

The girlfriend took the son to the Piggott Community Hospital. He was later airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with three skull fractures and a buildup of blood on his brain among other injuries.

The doctor who examined the son testified at the trial that the injuries were life threatening and were the result of child abuse.

Based on his prior convictions, Estes could spend up to 60 years in prison.

